Clemson cornerback arrested for reckless driving in crash that injured postal worker

Police said he was going 115 mph in a 55 mph zone when he lost control and the crash occurred.

CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson Tigers cornerback has been arrested in connection with a high-speed July accident that police said left a postal worker severely injured.

City of Clemson Police released a statement on Sunday announcing that 19-year-old Frederick L. Davis had turned himself in at the police department where he now faces a charge of reckless driving following a weeks-long investigation. According to the department, this included collision reconstruction specialists and eyewitness statements.

The department said that, on July 21, Davis was traveling at 115 mph in a 55 mph zone before he collided with a mail carrier vehicle.

City of Clemson Police described this as a "willful and wanton action" that caused him to lose control before hitting the vehicle.

"The injuries the mail carrier sustained in the crash are severe and will require several months or longer for recovery," the department said.

In the statement, Police Chief Jorge Campos took issue with the existing penalty given to Davis for the alleged crime.

"These egregious and aggressive driving acts that result in serious injury to another need to have an appropriate penalty," Campos said. "In most cases, the injured suffer much pain, multiple medical procedures, lengthy recovery times, and whose freedom to live life injury-free are taken from them."

On the other hand, he added that the accused "only have a few hurdles to navigate" and "get to live freely."

Davis has since been released on bond.