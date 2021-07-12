'I just can't believe it': Gas station clerk shot in the face without warning, police say

The victim was able to find help and was transported in critical condition to a hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

HOUSTON — Surveillance video recently released by Houston police shows the moment a suspect walked into a convenience store and shot a clerk in the head without warning.

The victim's family said he's in critical condition with a bullet lodged in his neck but is expected to survive.

It happened Monday night shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a Chevron station in 8600 block Memorial Drive not far from Memorial Park.

Houston police said the suspect walked into the store and immediately shot the clerk in the face and hand.

“That's the shocking thing, he doesn't even demand anything,” HPD Lt. Pavel said. “He just goes right up to him, and shoots him right in the head. It's crazy. I just can't believe it.”

The clerk tried to escape, but the suspect punched him in the face repeatedly. The suspect then attempted to remove money from the cash register but was unable to open it.

Watch the surveillance video below:

The clerk was later able to get away. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Family members say he is alert and talking despite being critically wounded.

The suspect got away in a two-door newer model black Mercedes Benz. He is described as a Black man between 25 to 35 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs between 230 and 280 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and tan pants at the time of the robbery.