14-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Cleveland; 12-year-old arrested

The shooting took place Thursday night in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road.

CLEVELAND — A juvenile is in stable condition at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach in Cleveland Heights.

According to a statement from Cleveland Heights Police Chief Christopher Britton, the incident took place at approximately 8:16 p.m. Thursday evening in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road.

The teenager with the gunshot wound was transported to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and as of Friday was listed in stable condition.

Britton confirmed that a 12-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting and is being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. 3News will provide updates as more information is released.

