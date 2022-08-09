14-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Cleveland; 12-year-old arrested

CLEVELAND — A juvenile is in stable condition at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach in Cleveland Heights.
According to a statement from Cleveland Heights Police Chief Christopher Britton, the incident took place at approximately 8:16 p.m. Thursday evening in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road.
The teenager with the gunshot wound was transported to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and as of Friday was listed in stable condition.
Britton confirmed that a 12-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting and is being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. 3News will provide updates as more information is released.
