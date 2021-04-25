Police: Woman fatally shot in her car with her 13-year-old son nearby

Police are currently looking for suspects.

Cleveland Division of Police officers are looking for suspects today after a woman was found shot inside of her car on the city's east side.

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday evening, when officers responded to calls of a female shot in the 3500 block of East 76 Street.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 48-year-old woman in her vehicle with gunshot wounds to her chest and head. EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the woman deceased.

The Cleveland Division of Police also called in the Homicide Unit to assist with the scene. Officials say that an initial investigation found that the woman had just arrived home with her son when two male suspects approached her vehicle and began shooting.

The 13-year-old boy was not injured in the shooting.

Police are currently looking for at least two men who they believe to have fled the scene in a vehicle following the incident. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.