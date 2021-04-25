x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Police: Woman fatally shot in her car with her 13-year-old son nearby

Police are currently looking for suspects.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cleveland Division of Police officers are looking for suspects today after a woman was found shot inside of her car on the city's east side.

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday evening, when officers responded to calls of a female shot in the 3500 block of East 76 Street. 

Upon arrival, police discovered a 48-year-old woman in her vehicle with gunshot wounds to her chest and head. EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the woman deceased. 

RELATED: Suspected impaired driver crashes into parked security vehicle in a construction zone, sends off-duty police officer to the hospital

The Cleveland Division of Police also called in the Homicide Unit to assist with the scene. Officials say that an initial investigation found that the woman had just arrived home with her son when two male suspects approached her vehicle and began shooting. 

The 13-year-old boy was not injured in the shooting. 

Police are currently looking for at least two men who they believe to have fled the scene in a vehicle following the incident. No suspects have been identified at this time. 

The matter remains under investigation.

RELATED: 6-year-old boy killed, mother injured in shooting at Brooklyn hotel; suspect arrested

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for updates. 

RELATED: Cleveland police officer, 911 dispatcher both fired following separate investigations

RELATED: Florida Rep. Val Demings: Officer in Ma’Khia Bryant death 'responded as he was trained to do'