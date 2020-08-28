Police say they received a call about a 15-year-old girl getting into an ice cream truck, which left the neighborhood.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Police Department said that an ice cream truck driver was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping on Thursday.

Troy Allen Stansberry, 29, from Knoxville, is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility, authorities said. Police said that he drove an ice cream truck in the Clinton area. On July 23, they said that they received a call that a 15-year-old girl was seen getting into an ice cream truck and leaving the neighborhood.

Later that day, police said that the owner of an ice cream company called Clinton Police because Stansberry had not returned to the business with his truck. Stansberry was fired when he returned to the business that evening, authorities said.

The girl was found by the Campbell County Sheriff's Department at a motel in Caryville, Tenn., according to authorities. Clinton Police Department Detective Scott Gregory said that Stansberry brought her to the motel for the purpose of sexual activity.

She was released to her family after being found, according to authorities.

Stansberry was found Thursday and arrested, officials said. The Clinton Police Department said that the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force and the United States Marshals Great Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force helped locate him.

He appeared before a judge Friday morning who set a $50,000 bond. He will have to wear a monitoring anklet if he makes bond, officials said. Stansberry's next hearing is Sept. 9.