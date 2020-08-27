Sheriff shuts down club he calls 'menace to the community'

Lott and his officers put a padlock on the door Thursday of Club Blaze, also known as My Place.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has shutdown a nightclub that he says was a center of crime near a local neighborhood.

Lott and his officers put a padlock on the door Thursday of Club Blaze, also known as My Place. It's located on Parklane Road just off Two Notch Road.

"It's a menace to the community," Lott said.

He said in a news conference outside the business that over the last 10 months there had been numerous complaints about the club from other business owners and people who lived nearby. He claims they pleaded with him to do something.

Richland County deputies say they have responded to 26 calls related to the club over the past year for a variety of different reasons, ranging from assaults to fights and shootings.. Lott said he tried to work with the club to address the concerns.

“We’ve talked with the owners, we’ve given them the opportunity to make things right time after time and yet this criminal activity has continued,” Sheriff Lott said. “No more. It ends today.”

Deputies say they have had multiple conversations with club owners and management over the past year about taking steps to curtail criminal activity on the premises. Despite that, the emergency calls for service have continued.

“We’ve talked with the owners, we’ve given them the opportunity to make things right time after time and yet this criminal activity has continued,” Sheriff Lott said. “No more. It ends today.”

The sheriff said things went over the top back on July 5, when shots fired from the area of the club went into a woman's home and hit the headboard of her bed while she was sleeping.

"You are going to be held accountable with what happens inside and outside in the parking lot," Lott said.

It's the first time Lott has gotten permission from the county to shut down a club since July of 2019, when Club LaRoice was shut down. He's able to do so through a special county ordinance that allows Richland County to declare a business a public nuisance.