Robbery suspect gets hit, dies after escaping wreck on I-20; another arrested

One other suspect has been arrested and a third is still on the run according to Cobb County Police.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police say one man is dead, one is in custody and another is on the run after a wreck in Atlanta on Thursday.

Police said that, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at 953 Woodward Circle in Mableton. They later located the suspect vehicle and followed it onto I-20 and into Atlanta.

At some point, police said the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied car on the shoulder of the interstate and the three suspects tried to run away. One, however, was struck by another vehicle and killed on a side street. Another got away but one was arrested.

Police identified the captured suspect as Adhay Nelson-George. He's currently in custody facing a charge of armed robbery. Police don't yet know the identity of the escaped suspect.

Both Atlanta and Cobb County police are now investigating the series of events. Cobb County is handling the armed robbery and Atlanta is handling the crash and death of the escaping suspect.