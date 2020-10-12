Investigators said the baby, who is a little over six months old, suffered rib, leg and pelvis fractures and a brain bleed.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a Temple hospital after he suffered several life-threatening conditions at the hands of his father, according to College Station authorities.

Eliezer Cua, 20, is charged with two counts of injury to a child. He's accused of causing multiple fractures and a brain bleed to his 6-month-old son.

On November 3, College Station investigators were called by doctors when the boy arrived at the Temple hospital. After looking him over, doctors told authorities they found the boy suffered fractures to several ribs, his legs and his pelvis. The boy was also suffering from a brain bleed and had been having multiple seizures.

When investigators confronted Cua at his home about the injuries to his infant son, they said Cua admitted to dropping the baby at least one time. The baby's mother allegedly told investigators Cua said he had fallen down the stairs while holding the child.

Upon a second interview, investigators said Cua admitted to falling down the stairs while holding the baby, and that he may have landed on top of him. Cua allegedly said the baby's eyes rolled into the back of his head and that he stopped breathing. Since he allegedly did not know CPR, Cua said he patted the baby on the the back until he started breathing, then put him to bed. Cua allegedly said he didn't tell anyone what happened.

During a third interview, investigators said Cua admitted to getting angry at his infant son because the baby would not stop crying and Cua could not get to sleep. Investigators said Cua used a teddy bear to demonstrate what happened. Cua allegedly picked his son up and began squeezing him "with all his force" in an effort to stop his crying. After about two minutes, Cua allegedly realized the baby was not breathing and began to pat the baby on his back. He said his son started breathing and so he put him back to bed.

Cua is currently in the Brazos County Jail. Due to him being placed on a hold for ICE custody, his bond has not been set.