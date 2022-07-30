Bar shooting leaves one dead in Colleton County

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover more details regarding a deadly shooting reported at a bar in Colleton County early Saturday morning.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Sniders Highway at the Sure Shots Pool Hall.

When deputies called out to the reported shooting arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders rushed the man to an area hospital for his injuries but he died.

The department didn't release any additional details regarding the deadly shooting including what may have led up to it or a possible suspect description.