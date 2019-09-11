COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The Colleton County Sheriff has been arrested in connection with an assault of an individual.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested the Sheriff of Colleton County, Robert Anderson Strickland, and charged him with one count of domestic violence, second degree.

According to the arrest warrant, on November 7 around 10 p.m., Strickland got in an argument with a household member and punched them more than once in the face. Then Strickland took their cell phone so they could not report the incident or receive medical attention. He also damaged the vehicle that they were trying to leave in.

Strickland was booked at the Colleton County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.