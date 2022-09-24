Suspect in custody after running over Tennessee officer with Corvette

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Police Officer is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a fleeing suspect's car, according to CPD.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, Collierville Police received a call from Shelby County Sheriff's Officers that Keith Houston Jr., the suspect of a shooting that took place in Shelby County, was believed to be at the Fairfield Inn on 10290 Collierville Road.
The responding officer found Houston parked in his vehicle and started walking towards it when Houston drove at him, hit him with the car, and then ran over him, according to a CPD Facebook post.
The officer was "forced onto the hood of the car," according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and "fell off of the vehicle" before he was run over, they said.
By 11 a.m., TBI reported that Houston was in custody but that the 2017 Chevy Corvette with the license plate number "5P92H5" had not been found.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call Collierville Police at (901)-853-3207.
It is unclear whether Houston was struck by gunfire as the responding officer did fire shots at him, according to TBI. Additionally, the vehicle may have damage from the shots fired.