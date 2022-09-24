Suspect in custody after running over Tennessee officer with Corvette

The officer was investigating a suspect on behalf of Shelby County Sheriff's Office when the suspect hit and ran over the officer with his car, according to CPD.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Police Officer is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a fleeing suspect's car, according to CPD.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, Collierville Police received a call from Shelby County Sheriff's Officers that Keith Houston Jr., the suspect of a shooting that took place in Shelby County, was believed to be at the Fairfield Inn on 10290 Collierville Road.

The responding officer found Houston parked in his vehicle and started walking towards it when Houston drove at him, hit him with the car, and then ran over him, according to a CPD Facebook post.

The officer was "forced onto the hood of the car," according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and "fell off of the vehicle" before he was run over, they said.

By 11 a.m., TBI reported that Houston was in custody but that the 2017 Chevy Corvette with the license plate number "5P92H5" had not been found.

UPDATE: Keith Houston, the subject of a #TNBlueAlert, is in custody! He was located and arrested a short time ago by authorities in Shelby County. The vehicle he was driving has not been located. pic.twitter.com/GD3eGIw8RL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 24, 2022

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call Collierville Police at (901)-853-3207.