Columbia apartment complex rattled by domestic incident involving weapon

Authorities said on Sunday morning that they were still trying to find the weapon and determine whether or not a shot was actually fired.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person has been detained after an incident off of Garner's Ferry Road involving a weapon - though it's unclear if the gun was fired.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that officers were called to Hampton Courts apartments at 501 Pelham Drive on Sunday morning to a domestic violence incident.

While the details of that incident are still limited, police said that the incident allegedly involved a gun. Investigators are still working to determine if the weapon was fired and are also trying to find the weapon in question.

Police have since detained a male for further questioning, adding that all parties involved were at the scene and no one was injured.

The investigation is still underway.

