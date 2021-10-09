Woman arrested after deadly mid-day shooting on West Beltline Boulevard

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County authorities say a man is dead and a woman under arrest after a mid-afternoon shooting at a Columbia-area used car lot.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced late Saturday night that it had arrested 31-year-old Nakia Miller on Saturday, charging her with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to investigative reports, the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. at 4234 W. Beltline Boulevard - the address of a used car lot near Brookland Circle.
Deputies arrived to find a man lying on the ground who had been shot in the upper body. He was ultimately taken to the hospital but died.
While the specifics of the confrontation that led up to the shooting haven't been released, the sheriff's office said that Miller and the victim had been involved in an argument prior to the gunfire.