Woman arrested after deadly mid-day shooting on West Beltline Boulevard

Investigators believe the suspect and victim had been in an argument that escalated into fatal gunfire.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County authorities say a man is dead and a woman under arrest after a mid-afternoon shooting at a Columbia-area used car lot.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced late Saturday night that it had arrested 31-year-old Nakia Miller on Saturday, charging her with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigative reports, the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. at 4234 W. Beltline Boulevard - the address of a used car lot near Brookland Circle.

Deputies arrived to find a man lying on the ground who had been shot in the upper body. He was ultimately taken to the hospital but died.