Columbia area Waffle House held at gunpoint as suspect demands money

The gunman got away with over $500 in cash, investigators said.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are attempting to find a man they believe robbed a Columbia area restaurant on Bluff Road, early Thursday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Waffle House in the 1200 block of Bluff Road.

Based on their preliminary investigation, deputies believe a man entered the establishment and then pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money. The suspect ended up leaving the scene with about $570.

A surveillance video appears to show the suspect wearing a two-tone hoodie which is black on top and white or light gray on the bottom. He is also wearing a black mask and black pants. The pants appear to have a certain amount of white on the left leg as well.