Man accused of Columbia robbing gas station arrested in separate kidnapping hours later

Marcas Griffin allegedly began his crime spree at a convenience store and ended it at a Columbia apartment complex the same day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have arrested a man charged with committing crimes in two separate incidents hours apart in Columbia on Thursday.

Columbia Police said Marcas Griffin is currently in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $15,000 bond on one charge with another bond hearing set for Saturday on another.

Police said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Griffin allegedly used a sharp object - possibly a knife - to threaten a gas station clerk and demanded money at the Shell Station at 4905 Fairfield Road. Police said he then ran from the scene.

But two hours later, another emergency call came in at an apartment at 901 Colleton Street - the address of Galbe Oaks apartments. There, police said a victim was being held against her will. The woman was unable to call 911 but dispatchers were ultimately made aware of the situation and officers on routine patrol responded. There, they found Griffin once again and arrested him. The victim was uninjured.