14-year-old charged with murder in killing of Columbia boy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder in the stabbing death of a 13-year-old boy.
Officers announced the charges Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ardincaple Drive and Falling Springs Road. Police said the 13-year-old was stabbed but have not said what led up to the injury. Police initially said the victim had serious injuries but confirmed along with the coroner hours later that the victim had died.
Police said they will release more details about what happened soon.