Columbia Ceasefire event aims to reduce violent crime

35 participants, each on parole or probation, watched as Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook presented videos of violent acts in the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A plea Thursday to end a cycle of violent crime in Richland County.

Columbia Police joined the Richland County Sheriff's Department, S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and others calling on repeat offenders to put down the guns.

It came as part of their yearly "ceasefire" seminar.

Thirty-five participants, each on parole or probation, watched as Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook presented videos showing violent acts that had occurred in the city.

Some clips showed crowded areas, including the Five Points entertainment district, as shots were fired, scattering the crowd.

"There's moms, dads, brothers, sisters…they don't have anything to do with this craziness," Holbrook said to the mostly male audience. "We're on pace in this city to have more people hit by gunfire than has ever happened before."

It's information he's hoping will break through, ending a cycle of violent acts in the area.

"They hear a message from law enforcement tonight that we know who they and if they break the law, possess a gun, use a gun, there's going to be significant consequences," Holbrook said.

One participant shared his story with News 19.

"I got arrested in an armed robbery," he said, "and I went to prison at 17 from there.… It's like a constant thing for 5, 6 years, just keep going back."

He's hoping to stop the pattern.

"People do actually change, like, I'm in the process of it now," he said. "All I want is success. I ain't got to be rich. I just want my son to be alright."

Mental health and rehabilitation services were available to those attending.

"Providing them services that are going to help them be successful and that's the absolute outcome that we want," Holbrook said. "We do not want to see recidivism. We want to see them be successful. We want to see them be good fathers, good mothers.”