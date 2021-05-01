Man accused of scamming victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in construction scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a man who they say scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars from a victim in a phony construction deal.
44-year-old Damon D. McDuffie is charged with obtaining property under false pretenses after turning himself in to police Monday afternoon.
Investigators say McDuffie signed a contract under “Heritage Construction Inspection and Mitigation Services,” with a male victim for a home construction project worth more than $300,000. Police say McDuffie cashed the payment checks and did not deliver on the agreed-upon services.