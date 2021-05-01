x
Man accused of scamming victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in construction scam

Police say McDuffie cashed payment checks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and did not deliver on the agreed-upon services.
Credit: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a man who they say scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars from a victim in a phony construction deal. 

44-year-old Damon D. McDuffie is charged with obtaining property under false pretenses after turning himself in to police Monday afternoon.

Credit: Columbia Police Department

Investigators say McDuffie signed a contract under “Heritage Construction Inspection and Mitigation Services,” with a male victim for a home construction project worth more than $300,000. Police say McDuffie cashed the payment checks and did not deliver on the agreed-upon services.

