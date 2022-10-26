Hampton Street apartment fire in downtown Columbia leaves 9 displaced, none injured

Single story building in 1800 block caught fire, a total of 5 units damaged by fire or smoke

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews were called out to control a blaze in the 1800 block of Hampton Street in Columbia around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire caused heavy smoke and fire in a rear apartment. No injuries have been reported at this time, but two units were badly damaged by fire and three additional units were damaged by smoke.

Nine people have been left displaced.

At 1:49 p.m., Columbia Fire crews reported the fire was out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The area is near Township Auditorium and Harden Street.