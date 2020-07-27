x
6 people displaced, 5 units damaged by fire at Columbia apartments

Firefighters responded to Monday morning blaze at Hillendale Apartments in north Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Department responded to a blaze at Hillendale Apartments Monday morning that left 6 people displaced and five units of the eight units damaged.

According to reports, firefighters were called around 11 a.m. July 27, to the apartment complex off Alcott Drive in north Columbia. Upon arrival, flames were seen coming through the roof of the building.

Additional fire trucks were dispatched to the scene after a 2-alarm was called and residents were evacuated safely from the building.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the blaze. About 50 members of the Columbia Fire Department were involved in the operation.

