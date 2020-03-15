COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking the public for help in identifying three persons of interest in connection to an overnight hit-and-run/attempted murder investigation that critically injured a man.

Investigators with CPD’s Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit (VCAP) and Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) are investigating the crime. Officers believe the men have valuable information regarding the case and need to identify and speak with them.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, officers were dispatched to 1001 Harden Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, March 15, and found a male victim unresponsive in the parking lot with serious injuries.

Officers rendered aid to the man until EMS arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

WLTX

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was seen arguing with several people in the Food Lion shopping center parking lot. At least one of the men hit the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Moments later, people associated with the group intentionally ran over the victim in what was described as an SUV or van before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or at midlandscrimestoppers.com