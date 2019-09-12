COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a man who they say abused a three-month-old boy.

Tyrone L. Weeks, 24, is charged with attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Officers say he assaulted the victim, who was a relative, on December 2 at a home on Bailey Street. The boy's mother took the child to the hospital for treatment and the medical staff there called police.

Police say doctors told them the little boy had multiple life-threatening injuries, both internally and externally to his upper and lower body.

The victim has been released from the hospital and is custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Weeks was arrested Friday night. He has been given a $750,000 cash surety bond.