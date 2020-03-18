COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they're looking for a man who inappropriately touched a young girl.

Officers say Charles Eugene McKnight is wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree.

Deputies say back on December 7, McKnight forcibly grabbed the girl and put his hand down her pants with the intent to arouse himself.

McKnight is known to frequent the Bayberry Mews and Bethel Bishop Neighborhoods. He also goes by the name ‘Lashawn Harley.’

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.