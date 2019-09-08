COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman last yeawr.

Kenneth Antwone Feaster has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony. He's accused of killing Angela Lee Young, 50, on December 9, 2018, in the 3000 block of Calk Street.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department had already placed Feaster in custody at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in an unrelated case.

In the Columbia Police case, CPD investigators determined that Feaster and Young appeared to be acquaintances and argued moments before the shooting, just off West Beltline Boulevard. A citizen found her body and called 9-1-1.