RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County man has been after distributing multiple child pornography files, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Thomas Belton Goff, 37, of Columbia, was arrested on September 3 by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Goff is charged with 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Goff.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.