COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man is behind bars and facing federal charges after authorities say they found dozens of weapons he'd obtained illegally, ammunition and evidence that he researched mass shootings.

Edward Daniel Kimpton, Jr., 25, was charged Tuesday with wire fraud, mail fraud and possession of a machine gun.

Court documents show that federal investigators started looking into Kimpton in 2018 when they say they received a tip that he had been making some suspicious transactions.

Throughout the course of the investigation, they say Kimpton used a number of different names and PayPal accounts to purchase firearms and tactical equipment worth thousands of dollars.

Investigators say he would then contest the purchases, after receiving the items, and get a full refund.

Federal court documents say that agents recovered 90 firearms, more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, tactical gear, gas masks, loaded magazines, bump stocks and more from Kimpton's home and other locations associated with him.

In addition to these weapons, the report also alleges that Kimpton searched mass shootings online as well as how to convert a semi-automatic weapon to a fully automatic one.

The case against Kimpton has involved multiple federal and local agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Secret Service, Richland and Lexington County Sheriff's Offices.

Kimpton is being held at the Barnwell County Detention Center.