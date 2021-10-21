Columbia man accused of flying into CAE with more than 40 pounds of marijuana

Once he landed at Columbia Metropolitan Airport and grabbed his suitcases from baggage claim, Sheriff Jay Koon said the man was approached by narcotics agents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in Lexington County have arrested a Columbia man after he allegedly flew into Columbia Metropolitan Airport with 40 pounds of marijuana.

The sheriff's office said on Thursday that the 43-year-old suspect was caught after local Drug Enforcement Administration agents were tipped off by police on the West Coast.

Apparently, the man had already been implicated in the crime in Sacramento when an X-ray of his suitcases spotted the marijuana before his flight departed.

Once he landed at Columbia Metropolitan Airport and grabbed his suitcases from baggage claim, Sheriff Jay Koon said the man was approached by narcotics agents from both the sheriff's office and the DEA.