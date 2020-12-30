Suspect arrested in killing of two Cayce men

Israel Porter charged in the murders of Isiah Bailey and Khajari Brown in August 2020

CAYCE, S.C. — Investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety (Cayce DPS) have arrested and charged a Columbia man in the killing of two men that happened back in August.

Israel S. Porter, 21, now faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder involving the deaths of Isaiah Bailey and Khajari Brown.

Porter was already in the custody of Richland County on an unrelated matter when he was served arrest warrants by Cayce DPS. He will remain in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without bond.

According to Cayce DPS reports, officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 1100 block of Allen Street around 2 a.m. August 2, 2020. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds -- Isiah Bailey, 20, who died at the scene, and Khajari Brown, 19, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A third unidentified person was also treated for injuries.

With Porter under arrest, Cayce DPS officers still believe there may be members of the community that have information about the deaths of Bailey and Brown. Cayce DPS is encouraging those citizens to come forward, even with what may seem to be minor details, as they could be important to fully adjudicating this violent criminal act.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Director, Byron Snellgrove, stated, “No parent should have to experience the death of their child. The families and friends of Isiah Bailey and Khajari Brown deserve answers and they deserve to see justice served.”