COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man was found dead inside a home at 3011 Clark Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. When officers responding to a 911 call arrived on the scene, they say they found a man with visible gun shot wounds lying dead on the floor.

The coroner's office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Investigators say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene and are working to determine if surveillance video in the area captured images of potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or submit a tip through midlandscrimestoppers.com.