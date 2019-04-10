COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a man is dead after being stabbed during an argument with his girlfriend.

Jamaine M. McFadden, 47, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officials say. McFadden died from complications of a stab wound to the right leg, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Amber Manning, 29, is charged with murder in McFadden's death.

Amber Manning

Richland County Detention Center

Police say Manning stabbed McFadden in the leg during an argument Wednesday night in the 700 block of Tremont Avenue. McFadden was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Manning was also charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.