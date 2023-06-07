Columbia man arrested on human trafficking charges

The incident involved a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old girl.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking.

Eddie Topo Johnson, 21, is charged with human trafficking under the age of 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor-2nd degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of grand larceny.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the charges against Johnson stem from incidents involving two girls aged 15 and 16-years-old.

During the Richland County Sheriff Deputies investigation it was found that Johnson had been going to local motels and other places with the girls who were forced to have sex with men for money.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.