Columbia man sentenced in deadly shooting at Lexington County club

Meanwhile, Christopher J. Brisbon's accomplice has never been found.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A 31-year-old man will spend the next 45 years of his life in prison for an attempted robbery of a club that ended in the manager's murder.

According to a statement from the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Christopher J. Brisbon's sentence followed his conviction on counts of murder, burglary in the second degree, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

That sentence comes years after the deadly shooting at City Nightz Bar and Grill at 2112 Old Dunbar Road. Prosecutors said that it was just after midnight on Dec. 17, 2017, when Brisbon and another man who was never caught entered the club with the intent of robbing 41-year-old Rodney Leak, who was a manager of the club.

Investigators said that Brisbon and his accomplice entered through a side door and approached Leak who was in the back office area along with several other people. Investigators later learned that one of the men then raised a gun and opened fire, striking Leak multiple times. Leak died from his injuries.

Responding deputies collected evidence at the scene that included a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson magazine clip that one of the attackers dropped.

With the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, investigators found both DNA and fingerprints belonging to Brisbon on the clip. He was arrested and charged with murder just days later on Dec. 21.