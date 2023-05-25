Columbia man sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm

Arrest and guilty plea tied to March 2, 2022, incident in North Main neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 23-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the evidence presented in court, officers with the City of Columbia Police Department (CPD) responded to a ShotSpotter Alert on Colleton Street, off North Main, on March 2, 2022. Once at the scene, officers found four 9mm shell casings.

Investigators were able to secure surveillance video of the incident that showed Jae’Kwon Rumph shooting at a moving vehicle. A known gang member at the time of the shooting, Rumph was identified by members of law enforcement and was apprehended wearing the same clothing he had on when he appeared in the surveillance video.

Later, West Columbia Police recovered a firearm during a traffic stop on April 23, 2022, along with ammunition that linked it to the March 2 incident through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). A firearm and tool mark analyst with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed the link and determined the recovered firearm fired the shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Because of prior convictions for domestic violence first degree and strong arm robbery, Rumph was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.