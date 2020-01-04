SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted forf stalking.

Robert Pairman, 55, of Columbia, is accused of stalking a 56-year-old woman at her workplace and home in Sumter. Police say Pairman is wanted in connection to a March 17 stalking incident that happened just days after he was convicted of a previous stalking offense.

Pairman is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes who stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Police say he also has ties to the Greenville County area.

If you see Pairman or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.