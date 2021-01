The Columbia Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident on Dec. 22.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is looking for a man they say shot someone during an argument.

According to CPD, Dominique Russell is accused of shooting a 51-year-old man after an argument at a gas station on Farrow Road on December 22.

He has a warrant for attempted murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about him should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.