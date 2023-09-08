Repeated gun and drug charges land Columbia man in federal prison for more than 7 years

Past state convictions meant Melvin Simuel was already forbidden from possessing a gun when he was arrested on three separate occasions in 2018.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man was recently sentenced to years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina announced on Friday that 36-year-old Melvin Roshad Simuel will spend more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

The charges stem from a period in 2018 during which prosecutors said Simuel was arrested three times for having a firearm and distributing meth and marijuana. Prosecutors said two of the guns were stolen.

They added that Simuel was already on probation for a state firearm conviction at the time of his 2018 arrests.

Simuel's previous burglary and firearms convictions meant he couldn't have a gun or ammunition based on federal law.