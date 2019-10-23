CHESTER, S.C. — Two Columbia men were arrested on charged they sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Chester Police Department, the assault happened late on Sunday night.

Officers met a young female at a Walmart in Chester when she told them she was sexually assaulted in the parking lot.

Lamar Cruz, 19, and Randle Huff, 21, both from Columbia, were arrested and face one charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.

The men are being held at the Chester County Detention Center.