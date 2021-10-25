x
Two South Carolinians arrested in Nebraska with 132 pounds of marijuana and a loaded gun

Two men from Columbia, ages 21 and 24, are charged with possession of the drug and of a firearm during a drug violation.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two men from Columbia, South Carolina, have been arrested in Grand Island, Nebraska, after a traffic stop search located 132 pounds of marijuana and a loaded gun in the vehicle.

Nebraska State Patrol reports troopers conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near Aurora on Friday, October 22, after observing a Mitsubishi Outlander following too closely while traveling in the eastbound lane. A trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle during the traffic stop and initiated a search of the vehicle.

The search uncovered 132 pounds of marijuana in several duffle bags in the rear of the vehicle and a loaded handgun in the passenger door compartment. 

The driver of the vehicle, Darius Rice, 24, and passenger, Alexus Webber, 21, were arrested for possession of marijuana -- more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

Both men were booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

