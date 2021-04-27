Clean up your record with Columbia's Amnesty Program, Fridays in May

Columbia Municipal Court offering citizens chance to voluntarily resolve outstanding bench warrants, penalties without going to jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have an outstanding bench warrant or other penalties before the City of Columbia Municipal Court, now may be the time to resolve your case without being arrested or going to jail. The court's Spring Forward Amnesty Program allows citizens an opportunity to voluntarily resolve outstanding cases in a fair and efficient manner.

Here's how it works:

Every Friday in May, beginning on May 7, anyone with outstanding bench warrants or unpaid fees or fines who voluntarily shows up at one of the amnesty locations will have the opportunity to settle their case(s) without being arrested.

Outstanding bench warrants will be vacated and late fines and fees will be reduced or converted to community service. Persons charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense or domestic violence 3rd degree are not eligible for this program.

Amnesty Days will be held 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

May 7: City of Columbia Municipal Court, 811 Washington St.

May 14: Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby St.

May 21: Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Dr.

May 28: Transitions Homeless Center, 2025 Main St