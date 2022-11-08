Columbia murder suspect extradited from New York 4 years after woman's death

Another suspect was caught in the same month that the woman was shot and killed. However, his co-defendant was being held far to the north on other charges.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a suspect in the murder of a Columbia woman has been extradited from New York four years after he allegedly killed a woman during a failed robbery.

The Columbia Police Department announced on Tuesday that 21-year-old Dashawn T. Muldrow was taken from Albany, New York to South Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional task Force and an investigator.

Police said that, on Oct. 5, 2018, Muldrow and another man, Dominic M. McDaniel, attempted to burglarize a Waverly Street home. Once inside, however, the two are accused of fighting a male victim and shooting and killing another resident, 32-year-old Cherrelle Renee Evans.

McDaniel was arrested on Oct. 25, 2018, in connection with the shooting and, after serving two years at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, was taken to Lee Correctional Institution to serve a 25-year sentence for a voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Muldrow was arrested just days after his alleged accomplice in Albany, New York but, according to a Columbia Police spokesperson, he remained there as investigators there had charged him in a separate case.

Following that case, Columbia Police officially charged Muldrow with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a pistol.