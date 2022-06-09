Third arrest made in fatal apartment shooting in Columbia

Trajan Mack arrested in connection with March 2022 shooting at Greene Crossing Apartments on Pulaski Street that left one person dead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in Columbia announced on Thursday that they had made a third arrest in a March shooting at an apartment party that left one dead and four injured.

Trajan Mack, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday by Columbia officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service at a Wilson Boulevard gas station in northeast Richland County. At the time of his arrest, Mack was out on bond for a murder that occurred in Richland County in 2016.

Mack has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and is being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A judge has set a $50,000 surety bond.

On March 13, 2022, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a party at Greene Crossing Apartments, located at 810 Pulaski St. The party had been initially advertised on social media. Officers arriving at the scene encountered active gunfire, confusion and chaos as partygoers ran for safety.

Once inside the apartment, police found five victims, a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and two 16-year-old boys. All of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital but the woman, later identified as Jamaica Dowling, died from her injuries.

Previous arrests in this case include:

Kejuan Boyce, 23, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He is accused of fatally shooting Dowling at the party.

Dennis Williams, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and breach of the peace (aggravated in nature). Williams allegedly witnessed Boyce fire multiple rounds down a hallway inside the complex, then Williams allegedly fired a weapon at a moving vehicle in the apartment complex's parking lot and drove Boyce away from the crime scene. Williams failed to render aid to Dowling and didn’t call the police to report the incident.