x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting

The victim was sitting in another car when she was shot in the lower body, police said.
Credit: Columbia Police
Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting on North Main Street on Aug. 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening.

Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day. 

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of North Main Street and left the victim, who was in another vehicle, with a wound to the lower body, police said. The injury isn't expected to be life-threatening.

In an update shared just after 2 p.m. on Friday, police said that investigators now believe the shooting was the result of road rage. 

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or at CrimeSC.com.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges by South Carolina state grand jury

Before You Leave, Check This Out