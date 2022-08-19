Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting

The victim was sitting in another car when she was shot in the lower body, police said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening.

Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of North Main Street and left the victim, who was in another vehicle, with a wound to the lower body, police said. The injury isn't expected to be life-threatening.

In an update shared just after 2 p.m. on Friday, police said that investigators now believe the shooting was the result of road rage.