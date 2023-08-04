Columbia Police charge man with second murder

Both victims had previously been reported missing. Only one of their bodies has been found, police said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has charged a 25-year-old man already facing one murder charge with another man's death.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 25-year-old Marc-Anthony Rickson Cantrell was already charged with the murder of his former roommate, 35-year-old Deshea Butler. Butler's body was found in the 2200 block of Harper Street on July 6, two days after being reported missing.

On Friday, police served Cantrell with an additional murder charge for the death of 22-year-old Jared Ondrea. Ondrea lived in the same halfway house on Harper Street and was reported missing in March. Authorities have not yet recovered Ondrea's body.