COLUMBIA, S.C. — After two non-fatal shootings in Columbia this weekend and an increase in violent crime this year, local law enforcement is increasing their time on the streets and asking for your help to stop the problems.

“Discharging a firearm Covenant Road, that's in the metro region, multiple rounds were fired property damage. Discharging a firearm Magnolia street, metro region, multiple rounds fired. Discharging a firearm, Lorick Circle, north region, 26 rounds fired, property damage,” said Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

Chief Holbrook spent more than two minutes reading the gun crimes one by one that have taken place in the city since August 1st.

“He has not been cooperative, his father was killed because somebody was targeting him because of his criminal behavior, he’s not cooperative,” said Holbrook about the struggle investigating a homicide this month.

This year, Holbrook said violent crime is up six percent compared to the same time frame last year.

“Gun crime remains our greatest threat both in the city and in the county,” he added.

Homicides increased 88 percent so far in 2019, compared to the same time frame last year. So far in 2019, there have been 15 homicides compared to 8 in the same time frame last year, according to Columbia Police numbers.

After two non-fatal shootings in Five Points and North Columbia this weekend, Chief Holbrook said they need more community buy-in to stop the gun violence.

“We often talk about the shot spotter technology and we've had over 800 alerts, but we still see about 75 percent of that time they're alerts we're getting and self-initiating, it's not a citizen calling in. We've got to have ownership of the problem,” Holbrook urged the public.

Rapes have dropped so far in 2019, but robberies and aggravated assaults have gone up nine and eight percent respectively, according to the same CPD numbers.

Property crime has not increased so far in 2019 compared to the same time frame last year.

Overall, there have been 688 violent crimes so far in 2019, compared to 651 in the same period of 2018.

The concern over crime and gun violence is the reason Ron Yates said he's cautious about Five Points.

“I won't come down here at night time. I don't want to have to come somewhere where I have to use my concealed weapons permit to feel safe,” Yates said outside a shop on Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, a 17-year-old high school student was shot in the leg near the Chick-Fil-A in Five Points early Sunday morning. Holbrook said the girl was not drinking nor involved in criminal activity, but was out with her friends when she was struck.

Chief Holbrook announced changes to staffing that are set to begin immediately.

“We're upstaffing, I issued a directive yesterday requiring all administrative sworn personnel, including lieutenants, captains, majors, deputy chief and myself to work Friday and Saturday nights till further notice. We'll work in all crime hotspots in our city, particularly in the North Metro region, Millwood corridor, Five Points, Vista entertainment areas,” Holbrook said at the press conference.