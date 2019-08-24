COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to a tweet from CPD, the shooting incident happened near 1013 Broad River Road early Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement, two officers responded and are both okay. One was injured and has been released from the hospital. The injury was not a gunshot wound.

The suspect is a male with a criminal history and was shot in the upper body. He remains in the hospital.

SLED has been called in to investigate the shooting incident.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as we learn more details.