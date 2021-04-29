One year later, Columbia police still working to find who shot, killed 7-year-old Knowledge Sims

Police Chief Skip Holbrook is asking for any information that could lead to the arrest of anyone involved with killing 7-year-old Knowledge Sims

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One year after 7-year-old Knowledge Sims was shot and killed, Columbia police are still working find who is responsible for the death of the Burton Pack Elementary School student.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook is asking for any information that could lead to the arrest of anyone involved with killing 7-year-old Knowledge Sims and injuring his 13-year-old sister.

Last April, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 100 block of Tarragon Drive. Shortly after, a call was made to the 911 dispatch center reporting that two children had been hurt by gunfire in the same area.

Police know there were 9 people inside the home located in the Capital Heights neighborhood off of Farrow Road; two adults and the rest children.

Officials also say that more than a dozen rounds were fired into the home by two different guns, and more than likely, by two different people.

Both Sims and his sister were transported to a local hospital. According to the Richland County Corner, Sims died from a gunshot wound in the upper body, the other victim underwent surgery.

In a statement last year, Chief Holbrook said, “Help us bring the people responsible for this cowardly act of violence to justice. We are asking and appealing to your heart to do what is right, and do it for Knowledge Sims. When is enough, enough? If the murder of a 7-year-old does not put a lump in your throat and tear at your heart, I don’t know what will.”

If you have information about the incident, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.