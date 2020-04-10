Man who came to Columbia for wedding shot, killed, police say

The body of the man was found near Senate and Henderson streets in downtown Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating what led up to the shooting of a Greenville man who's come to Columbia for a wedding.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim of a Sunday morning shooting as Wesley Colin Brown, 27, of Greenville.

Columbia Police and the coroner's office have been investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding of Brown's death since officers were dispatched to the scene.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, around 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, passersby called 911 and reported finding the body of a man in the 1700 block of Senate Street. When officers arrived, they found the male victim with serious bodily injuries. EMS personnel pronounced Brown dead on the scene.

In an autopsy on the body Monday, Watts concluded that Brown died from complications of a gunshot wound.

CPD investigators have determined that Brown came to Columbia to attend a wedding and was alone at the time of the shooting incident. Officers have canvassed the area where the victim was located, talked with potential witnesses and collected evidence at the scene.

#ColumbiaPDSC #HappeningNow: Homicide investigation at Senate & Henderson Streets after a male was found deceased by a passerby about an hour ago. Investigators & the Coroner’s Office on scene. Limited info since this case is just beginning. 1-888-CRIME-SC if anyone has tips. pic.twitter.com/Q9WhAdASNU — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 4, 2020