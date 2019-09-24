COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Mayor Steve Benjamin are announcing a new federal grant to reduce gun crimes in the city.

The pair will be joined by federal officials to talk about the new effort at 11 a.m.

The significant federal grant designed to reduce gun crimes in the City, and through an enhanced investigative process, trace illegal guns and offenders who could face federal gun crime penalties.

Chief Holbrook will also announce the formation of a new CPD Unit that will specifically focus on violent gun crimes.