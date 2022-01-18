Columbia police investigating multiple reports of home invasions, burglaries

A 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an attempted home burglary on Edgefield Street on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the Earlewood community in Columbia are on edge after multiple break-ins and home invasions have been reported in the area.

Security camera video shows what appears to be teen breaking into the homes.

"They probably stole about $4,000-$5,000 worth of goods, that we know of," one resident told News 19.

One victim, who said an intruder stole a shotgun out of their home, said leaving home is always a concern now.

"You know, having to stare at the cameras while we’re working, every day, non-stop ... it's just kinda more of a pain more than anything."

The resident has also upgraded their security system to prevent anymore break-ins.

“I got an alert from my security system that my back door was breached," one neighbor said. "Thankfully, the alarm system deterred the intruders. From what we can tell, nothing was stolen but it was still very scary. It happened at about 1 p.m. in the afternoon."

The neighbor said he and his wife are still shaken up by the break-in and leave on their lights outside and inside on during the night.

"The intruders look to be teenagers, so hopefully the police department can get them all."

Another resident in community said he caught an intruder trying to break into homes numerous times.

"My wife heard a bang. We looked out the back window and she saw the person trying to kick in their door," he said. "I ran out on the front porch and yelled at him and the minute he saw me, he took off around and hopping over the fences to the back yard."

He told News 19, he caught the intruder trying to break into another home, Tuesday morning and called the police.

"It's a good neighborhood, and we all need to remain vigilant and look out for each other."

A 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an attempted home burglary on Edgefield Street on Monday. Charges include attempted burglary, possession of a firearm, malicious injury to property.

Columbia police say they are looking into other incidents and surveillance video from residents is helping them make progress in the investigation.

If you have any information about break-ins in the area, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.