Columbia Police investigate overnight deadly shooting

The shooting happened just at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue, which is near SC-277, around 11 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a person who was critically injured in a Friday night shooting has died.

Early Saturday morning, Columbia Police shared initial details of a shooting call that came in just before 11 p.m. the previous day. According to preliminary reports, officers were called out to 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue - a road near South Carolina Highway 277 north of Colonial Heights - where they learned of the shooting. There, they said that a male, whose age wasn't released, had been critically injured.

However, the department's announcement shared roughly an hour after the call described the shooting as fatal.

Police haven't yet provided any follow-up information regarding the shooting, the victim, or any suspects they believe may be involved.